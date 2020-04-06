New Tiger King Episode Is Coming, Subject Jeff Lowe Says

According to Jeff Lowe, Joe Exotic’s ex-business partner, we might just be getting a new Tiger King episode. In a Twitter video posted by Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Lowe stated, “Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow.”

Jeff Lowe is and his wife are the current owners of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, the zoo previously owned by Joe Exotic. The documentary explored his business partnership with Joe Exotic and the subsequent nosedive and spectacular dissolution of their collaboration.

Lowe did not elaborate on what content the possible extra episode would include. Netflix and directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin have not commented on Lowe’s statement. However, Goode and Chaiklin did tease a potential continuation of some sort in an Entertainment Weekly interview. “I mean, yes we have a crazy amount of footage and it’s a story that’s still unfolding. We’re not sure yet, but there could be a follow-up on this story because there’s a lot that’s still unfolding in it, and it’ll be just as dramatic and just as colorful as what has unfolded these past few years,” Chaiklin commented.

Tiger King has become a hit on the internet and is a Netflix original documentary. It follows various figures of the big cat trade, focusing on Joe Exotic, a gay, gun-toting, big-cat lover, and owner of a roadside zoo in Oklahoma.