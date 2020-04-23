New To Amazon Prime Video For May 2020: Movies, TV, And Originals (US)

During the month of May, Amazon Prime Video is delivering more movies, TV shows, and original programming than you can handle, with most of its content arriving on May 1. From movies you love to TV shows you want to catch up on to brand-new original programming, Amazon has a lot in store, and you can check out the streaming service’s releases for the month of May below, along with a few recommendations.

Prime Video has a few originals of note, but the most interesting has to be Upload, from Greg Daniels–known for his work on The Office and Parks and Recreation. The sci-fi comedy series follows Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell) who lands himself in the hospital after a life-altering car accident. Quickly, he makes the decision to have his consciousness uploaded to a computer, where he will spend his afterlife. The series looks pretty funny–from what we can see in the trailer below–and an entertaining satire on technology.

If you missed out on the Elton John biopic/musical, Rocketman, you’re in luck because it’s coming to Prime Video on May 22. Starring Taron Egerton as the famed performer, the movie covers John’s lifetime as a performer and co-writer alongside lifelong friend and collaborator Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell).

In GameSpot’s review of Rocketman, Tony Wilson said, “Rocketman is a stellar experience, marrying Elton John’s real life with beautifully executed musical numbers to elevate itself beyond a standard biopic. Each song is packed with flashy costumes and fun choreography that feel more like one of Elton’s concerts than a movie being projected onto a screen. While it might stumble in introducing some of his vices, its tender moments of him embracing who he is and living his best life are absolutely heartwarming. It’s a wonderful tribute to one of music’s most important figures.”

Below, you'll find everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in May, and for more streaming news, check out everything coming to Disney+, Netflix, and Hulu for the month of May.

