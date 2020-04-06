New To Quibi In April 2020: Punk’d, Singled Out, And More Originals

Quibi is the next streaming service to launch–it’s now available as of today, April 6. However, unlike its competitors, Quibi’s shows will run no longer that 10-minutes long for each episode. And the first month of the service is full of original content featuring well-known creators. Check out what’s coming to Quibi in April below.

Two beloved MTV shows have gotten a revamp and are out now. First, there is Singled Out–hosted by Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster. The show will reflect today’s dating atmosphere and have 20 episodes. Secondly, there is Punk’d, this time hosted by Chance The Rapper. In the press release for the show, augmented reality is mentioned, so we’ll see how that plays out in this well-known prank series.

Next up, Chrissy Teigen plays the judge, jury, and possibly executioner in the new court room show Chrissy’s Court, where she’ll hear cases in small claims court and make a ruling. That series is also out now. Finally, there is 50 States of Fright, the horror series landing on April 13. This series is executive produced by Sam Raimi, and Raimi will also direct and co-write alongside Ivan Raimi. Check out the teaser for the new show below.

After each show’s premiere date, new episodes will be released daily on Quibi, as opposed to weekly on other services. This makes the wait to binge-watch something a whole lot shorter.

Quibi costs $5 a month with ads and $8 a month without ads. To kick things off, Quibi is offering a 90-day free trial for the service. To start, it will be available on iOS and Android devices, as the service is geared towards mobile devices. Below, you will find everything coming to Quibi in April. If you’re interested in more streaming service news, check out what’s coming to Netflix, Hulu, Shudder, Crackle, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ for the month of April as well.