New WhatsApp beta points to better search, password-protected backups and new rules to save your data

None of these features are functional at the moment.

WhatsApp is working on quite a few features right now. Having pushed out Dark Mode for the Android app already, the latest beta shows that the company is now working on improved search capabilities, password protection for chat backups, and new rules about auto-downloading messages to minimize your data usage.

The folks at WABetaInfo were able to use version 2.20.117 of the WhatsApp Beta app to show off some of the features under development. First off is the UI for Advanced Search on Android, a feature that lets you search your past messages by file types, such as images, audio, links, GIFs, videos, and documents.

While the feature isn’t currently working, the images show that you’ll be able to specify the type of content you’re looking for in the search bar, and also input additional text (for example, the name of a document) to narrow down your search further.