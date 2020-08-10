New WhatsApp update lets you add special wallpapers to each chat for first time ever

WHATSAPP is finally letting you add custom wallpapers to individual conversations and group chats.

It’s the first time this has ever been possible in the Wapp.

Previously, it was only possible to change wallpapers across the entire app.

So there’d be no way of differentiating backgrounds depending on who you were speaking to.

The bad news is that the feature isn’t available to everyone yet.

Instead, it was spotted in a test version of the app by WhatsApp specialist blog WABetaInfo.

The feature is available in version 2.20.90.21 of the app, and lets you choose different wallpapers.

There’ll be multiple wallpapers for Light and Dark modes, and you can change their brightness.

And it looks like you’ll even be able to upload your own photos as wallpapers for chats.

“This is a big move from WhatsApp, that never allowed [you]to customise specific chats,” said WABetaInfo.

The update also fixes a few bugs, but there are no other major changes.

However, the blog separately revealed that WhatsApp is working to sync your chat history across platforms.

That means if you’re using iPhone and you switch to Android, you’d be able to easily keep your chats.

It’s great news for anyone who moves between iPhone and Android.

In other news, you can sign up to the beta version of WhatsApp to get all of the latest features before the general public.

Find out how to read deleted WhatsApp messages on your phone.

Another secret trick lets you change your WhatsApp font to confuse your mates.

And if that’s not enough, here are 16 fun WhatsApp tips that will change the way you use the app forever.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? at [email protected]