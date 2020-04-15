New Xbox One Sale Features Couch Co-Op Games: Rocket League, Borderlands, And More

While spring sales are still in full swing for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC, Xbox Live’s seasonal sale has come to an end. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t solid discounts to be had on Xbox One; in fact, you’ll find some great options for playing online or locally with others, which has become a crucial way to stay connected with remote friends as well as stay entertained with those you’re isolating with.

The couch co-op sale features some great titles you can play with family, a significant other, or roommates. You can snag last year’s excellent Gears 5 for $30, although keep in mind this game and many others are available with Xbox Game Pass for free (and you can get your first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1). The always thrilling Rocket League–which is soccer, but with cars–is also 50% off, selling for just $10. While hard to master its physics-based controls, Rocket League is a blast to play with others, even when the AI competing team is completely stomping you. Be sure to snag Borderlands: The Handsome Collection while it’s $15 if you don’t own it–compiling both Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, the Handsome Collection offers two great first-person shooters and a fantastic multiplayer experience. The latest game, Borderlands 3, is also on sale for $30.

Other great co-op games worth snagging include Child of Light for just $3.74, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection for $20, and Rayman Legends for $5. If you’re looking to play with someone who doesn’t normally play games, we’ve also got a guide to the best games for playing with non-gamers.

This week’s Xbox One sale also features retro and family games, including the Mega Man Legacy Collection for $6, Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition for $17.50, and the Sega Genesis Classics collection for $15.

Just Dance 2020 is also discounted to $20 for the next week. It’s a great time to snag this fitness-oriented dance game on Xbox One–not only is it a helpful way to stay active and get in some exercise while you’re stuck indoors; Ubisoft is also offering an extra free month of Just Dance Unlimited with any copy of Just Dance 2020. This offer can be stacked with the free one-month trial that already comes with the game on Xbox One, so you can get two months free if you buy the dance game right now.