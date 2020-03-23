New Xbox Series X details coming next week

Following the postponement of San Francisco’s Game Developers Conference, Microsoft plans to livestream its talks to inform developers about “the latest in game development technologies” from the company. The event, called Game Stack Live, will include all the information it planned to share at GDC. Game Stack Live is scheduled from March 17-18, beginning at 1 p.m. EDT each day.

Details on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Project xCloud are scheduled for March 18 at 2:40 p.m. EDT, in a livestream called “Xbox Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming.”

Information about the Xbox Series X has been rolling out in anticipation of the console’s launch in 2020. In February, Microsoft confirmed some specs, saying that the next-gen Xbox will be four times as powerful as the Xbox One. Xbox head Phil Spencer said the Xbox Series X’s “next-generation custom processor” will include AMD’s Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture. Ahead of that, Microsoft showed off the Xbox Series X’s design during The Game Awards in December 2019.

The company will also host talks on Gears 5, [email protected], and raytracing, among other topics. All talks will be livestreamed on Mixer.