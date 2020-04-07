Newegg rejects April Fools’ Day with a ‘No Fooling, Just Savings’ sale

April Fools’ Day is a vile holiday, filled with mean pranks and weak attempts at jokes. With the notable exception of ThinkGeek (RIP) April Fools’ Day promotions from corporations are especially egregious — they’re almost always either obvious, frustratingly vague, or just silly. This year, however, electronics retailer Newegg is rejecting the nature of the holiday altogether, with a “No Fooling, Just Savings” sale.

Newegg’s sale takes up to 60% off a bunch of PCs and accessories. No jokes to be found — the retailer declined, for example, to offer a discount of 69% — just deals on hardware.

Whether you’re in the market for a gaming PC or just want to add some new accessories your current setup, there are some pretty nice deals to be found. A CyberPower desktop PC starts at $799 (usually $1,099.99), and an MSI Alpha gaming laptop is down from $999 to $859, plus a $100 mail-in rebate. You can also build or upgrade your own custom rig, with lots of deals on graphics cards, processors, and storage devices.

On the accessories front, the translucent Phantom White Edition Xbox wireless controller is $10 off at $59.99 and Razer’s DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse is on sale for $33.99 ($36 off). And if you’re looking to buy a fancy new TV, Samsung’s high-end Q70R QLED TV is on sale for $1,197.99 (usually $2,599.99).

Those are just a few highlights, but there are nine pages of deals to sort through. Feel free to spend the day browsing PC components rather than trying to sort actual news from April Fools’ Day pranks.

No Fooling, Just Savings sale