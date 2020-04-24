Next-Gen Game Reveals Are Imminent, But Sony Silent on PS5 Plans

Microsoft says game reveals are coming

We’ve already got a glimpse of a couple of PlayStation 5 games courtesy of Godfall and Quantum Error, but with coronavirus scuppering its plans, Sony has been largely tight-lipped about its next-gen plans. Despite not showing much more than the Japanese giant, Microsoft has built up a reputation of being more forthcoming about its Xbox Series X format, and responding to a fan on Twitter, boss Phil Spencer has suggested that it’ll be showcasing some software soon.

“Reviewed plans yesterday for continued sharing through launch,” he said. “Team is doing great work and adapting. I’ve never been more excited about Xbox plans. We’ve heard you: you want transparency and authenticity. We plan to keep showing that way, next step is not too much of a wait (games).”

There are strong rumours that both Microsoft and Sony plan to present their next-gen platforms in May, which would be approximately six months prior to their planned Holiday 2020 release windows. Despite this, the Japanese giant has remained silent about its impending plans, failing to share any timelines or roadmaps for when we’ll learn more about the PS5 and its games. The good news is that, with Xbox Series X poised to take centre stage, we should get our first glimpse of several third-party titles soon – and that’s a mouth-watering proposition in itself.