Next-gen variation of Cyberpunk 2077 will require time, states CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red clarified that the next-generation version of Cyberpunk 2077 will certainly not roll out together with the Xbox Series X as well as PlayStation 5 when the consoles are released later this year.

In February, CD Projekt Red revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 will get involved in Microsoft’s Smart Delivery System, which will certainly allow players to get a ready the Xbox One as well as play it on the Xbox Series X by downloading and install a free upgrade.

Gamers anticipated that when the Xbox Series X is turned out, the complimentary upgrade to take Cyberpunk 2077 into the next generation will certainly already be offered. That does not appear to be the situation.

In an earnings call, as converted by Video Games Chronicle, CD Projekt SVP of service growth Michał Nowakowski claimed that with the cross-generation abilities of the Xbox Series X, gamers that get Cyberpunk 2077 will certainly have the ability to run the video game on the upcoming console right away.

“However, when it pertains to an appropriate, full-blown next-gen variation, that’s mosting likely to come later on, we haven’t introduced when and I don’t have a new comment right here on that,” stated Nowakowski.

In a statement to Video Games Chronicle, CD Projekt Red made clear that the “correct, full-blown next-gen variation” that Nowakowski described was the formerly revealed Xbox Series X upgrade, as well as not a re-release for Microsoft’s new console.

Points are silent for the video game’s PlayStation 5 variation, so it looks like if an updated Cyberpunk 2077 will likewise present for Sony’s new console, it will similarly spend some time.

“There’s no main statement coming from PlayStation so we really can’t confirm or reject anything,” said Nowakowski. “It’s PlayStation that initially needs to address these concerns as well as after that we’re happy to make a remark, but we can not jump the weapon in advance of them.”

While the major Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of Cyberpunk 2077 will certainly call for some waiting, a minimum of CD Projekt Red guaranteed that the game will certainly not be delayed for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, as well as COMPUTER.

Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to go on with its September 17 release date, after which the game will certainly receive as much post-launch support as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.