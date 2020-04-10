Next-Gen Versions Of Cyberpunk 2077 Won’t Release At PS5/Xbox Series X Launch, Will “Come Later”

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that, though Cyberpunk 2077 will get an updated version for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 at some point, players shouldn’t expect to see these next-gen versions of the game at the launch of both consoles. Those will “come later.”

“In terms of Microsoft’s console, like I said, we have officially confirmed both the update and the cross-gen availability, meaning that you’ll be able to play the game from the get-go on the next-gen,” CD Projekt SVP of business development Michal Nowakowski said, according to Video Games Chronicle. “However, when it comes to a proper, full-blown next-gen version, that’s going to come later, we haven’t announced when and I don’t have a new comment here on that.”

Nowakowski also reiterated that Sony hasn’t said whether PS5 will support enhanced PS4 games (like Microsoft already has for Xbox Series X and Xbox One) so there’s no official word for whether PS5 will be able to play an enhanced PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red has already confirmed that an update for Cyberpunk 2077 will allow Xbox One users to upgrade to an Xbox Series X enhanced version for free, but the same can’t be said for PS4 and PS5 (for now).

“There’s no official announcement coming from PlayStation so we really can’t confirm or deny anything,” Nowakowski said. “It’s PlayStation that first needs to address these issues and then we’re happy to make a comment, but we can’t jump the gun ahead of them.”

Nowakowski also confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 is still on track for release in September on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. There are currently no plans to delay the release of the game.