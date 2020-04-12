next-gen versions will arrive “later”

Studio CD Projekt Red has just confirmed that the revised version of Cyberpunk 2077 for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles will not be available at launch.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 10 avril 2020 à 12h22] They “will come later”. Remember that, thanks to the backward compatibility of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, you will be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 on next-gen consoles when they are released. However, the “next-gen full version”, which will be separate, will arrive at an unknown date later. We do not yet know if the port of Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen will be available on PS5, since the developers have only mentioned the Xbox Series X version. However, at the sight of the huge niche of players, we can hardly imagine the studio do without such an improved version, especially that the title will already appear on PS4.

“However, when it comes to a full-fledged next-gen version, which will come later, we have not announced when and I have no new comments on this. Cyberpunk 2077 will work with the Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system, while Sony has yet to release a comparable system to support transgenerational versions. ” Here is what we can read in the series of questions and answers asked by Internet users.

To sum up, the title will benefit from special and optimized versions for the next generation of consoles. As for the PC version, we will find ultra-fast loading times, high frame rates, a hardware ray tracing, 4K textures, a framerate of 60 FPS, and more. But it will take a few months, at a minimum. We can also imagine that the final version only arrives after a year, including the DLC that will be released, within a GOTY version!

The title pushes immersion to the maximum

We now know more about one of the most anticipated titles of 2020. The tweet indicates that the motivation of The Mox, for example, is to “protect working girls and boys from violence and abuse “. It is a collective that was formed in 2076, after the death of Elizabeth “Lizzie” Borden. She owned a strip club and was an ex-prostitute who “treated her employees fairly and defended them from violent clients”. The developers of CD Projekt Red seem to have implemented an exceptional lore. The title, still scheduled for 2020, will offer several types of “factions” like this one.

The account Twitter indicates that other small introductions to the universe of the same genre are coming. This will be an opportunity to learn more about the titanic content that awaits the player. The roleplay dimension has always been at the heart of development and the interactions will be more dynamic than ever. We are promised a “series of messages on businesses and gangs that you may meet on the streets of Night City”! Cyberpunk 2077’s September release date is approaching.

Find out more

The game Cyberpunk 2077 has been awaited for many years and has been an Arlesian for a very long time. As with The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, CD Red Projekt is preparing an RPG for us, but this time of gargantuan size, with as much room reserved for storytelling. Enough to give goosebumps to game enthusiasts at each stage of a very well organized media plan. During E3 last June, a cinematic trailer made an impression, for example. To present the game, he gave tiny details on some gameplay mechanics and the scenario. But the big surprise of this E3 was the presence of actor Keanu Reeves at the end of the trailer, which will even go on stage in the flesh after the presentation. It would have taken no less than 15 days for Keanu Reeves to record his lines of dialogue, we can therefore deduce that he is the one to remember from this trailer, because it will not be a simple cameo or of a temporary appearance, but indeed of an important character.

A year earlier, during E3 2018, we had the right to almost an hour of gameplay just after the release of the first trailer. An hour undermining the cognitive abilities of more than one viewer as the amount of information was substantial and the possibilities of the title gargantuan. But several crucial pieces of information emerged fairly easily. First of all, we learned that Cyberpunk 2077 will indeed be from an FPS. But we are right to wonder how an FPS can also be an RPG … This is where the talent and experience of CD Red Projekt comes into play with possibilities to attract both the lover of either of these two genres. If the shooting phases are chaotic, we are however far from a Doom, and the phases of loot and dialogues will be, it seems, preponderant in this title.

Driving, fighting, dialoguing, interacting, everything seems simple and fluid in Cyberpunk 2077. The game is wide and deep and tries to do your best to never cut the immersion. And obviously for a game from this studio, the mature content is present in significant quantities. Whether it is violent relationships or content, everything is clearly identified for adults, with the aim, once again, of making immersion total. This immersion could also be shared, in the long term, since a partnership between CD Red Projekt and Digital Scape, a studio specializing in multiplayer games, was born to develop several technologies. It is certain that the multiplayer will not be available for release, but it is very likely that it will appear after a few months, since the world of Cyberpunk 2077 is much less locked than that of The Witcher.

The developers of Cyberpunk 2077 have also confirmed that a multiplayer mode is in the cards for the RPG. The mode still seems to be in development. The announcement was made on Twitter via the official account of the development studio. The tweet also confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will receive solo DLCs, some of which will be free, and others that will be paid.

Originally scheduled for April 16, 2020, the release has been delayed until September 17, 2020. The title will be released on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Stadia and GeForce Now. Since the new Xbox Series X is backward compatible, the title will also be playable on the platform.

A formalized next-gen version

At the end of February, the developers at CD Projekt RED had formalized another important piece of information: Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on new generation consoles. On the game’s official Twitter account, it was explained that buyers of the title on Xbox One will receive the title on Xbox Series X when it becomes available. Which, by definition, confirms an output on the next generation of machines. No date has yet filtered. We will probably have to wait for the official announcement from the manufacturers (Microsoft, Sony) to find out more.

While the very first teaser for Cyberpunk 2077 appeared in 2012, the game was discreet for 6 years. This first teaser, moreover, was just a fixed scene. In 2018, on the other hand, CD Projekt Red had shared a complete trailer detailing in broad outline the directions that the game has taken. The same year, the studio went on to reveal no less than an hour of gameplay. Then, at E3 2019, we had the right to a cinematic trailer even adding Keanu Reeves. Here it is below.

Gameplay presentation at Gamescom 2019

Through a new 15-minute video, the developers revealed gameplay features. This video takes us to Night City and immerses us in the district called “Pacifica”. Initially promised to be a massive tourist attraction, the various investors gradually withdrew from the neighborhood, leaving behind an unfinished set of buildings, which have now become the haunts of some of the city’s most dangerous gangs. In this video, two gangs are presented to us: The Voodoo boys and the Animals.

After summarizing the character creation, history and skills, the video takes us to the “Grand Imperial Mall” to discover the objectives we have concerning the Animals. Each gang seems to have its peculiarity and that of the Animals specializes in brute force, each of its members being a mirror cabinet. The developers then offer us two ways to exploit: the brutal way, with a character with skills around combat, and a Hacker way, which uses the implants of opponents to neutralize them.

We know more about heroin

Cyberpunk 2077 is still awaited for the start of the new school year, but studio CD Projekt Red continues to skillfully distill the details of the most anticipated game of the year. This weekend, it is the protagonist of the game that has been revealed a little more, with a new feminine visual. V version woman still looks like the one we saw in different videos, but it has undergone some minor changes in terms of appearance. Now, she has much shinier red hair, pierced ears and several changes on her face. Makeup is also less present.

CD Projekt RED took the opportunity to reaffirm that it was not only a visual, but a playable character. At the start of the game, everyone will be able to select whether they wish to embody a male or female character. V in female version will be available on the cover of the game, in particular on the “art cover”. Personalization is not limited to that since the studio wishes to offer an experience going beyond the polarity of genres. CD Projekt Red allows players to choose a body type rather than a strictly defined gender.