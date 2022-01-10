Next week, a massive asteroid twice the size of New York will make a ‘close approach’ to Earth.

Next week, a massive asteroid over TWICE the size of the Empire State will make a ‘close approach’ to Earth.

AN ASTEROID the size of the Empire State Building is on its way to Earth.

The width of asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1) is estimated to be 3,551 feet.

The space rock, if NASA’s calculations are correct, is larger than the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

The giant space rock is being closely monitored by the US space agency.

It has been added to the list of ‘Close Approaches.’

From a distance of 1.2 million miles, the massive asteroid should fly past Earth.

This may appear to be a considerable distance, but it is not.

Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) are celestial objects that pass within 120 million miles of Earth.

Scientists track tens of thousands of NEOs to see if they’re headed for Earth.

Space organizations consider any fast-moving space object approaching within 4.65 million miles to be “potentially hazardous.”

Earth could face disaster if their trajectories were to change even slightly.

The speed of asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1) is estimated to be just under 44,000 miles per hour.

Every 30 years or so, the asteroid is said to pass by Earth’s orbit.

The closest approach this week should be around 4:51 p.m. ET (9:51 p.m. GMT).

It is unlikely that it will come close again for another 200 years.

If you want to watch the asteroid’s close approach, you can do so via the Virtual Telescope Project.

In other news, all iPhone users have been notified of a new “ultimate persistence bug” that affects all models and that Apple is unable to fix.

Next month, Donald Trump is expected to release his Truth Social app.

And, if you want to get more views on TikTok, a viral video has pointed out a key feature you should be using.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the US Sun team?

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.