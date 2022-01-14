Next week, Fortnite will return to iOS — but there’s a catch.

Next week, Fortnite will return to iOS, but there is a catch.

FORTNITE has been blocked on iOS for some time, but it’s made a comeback.

Nvidia has announced that Fortnite will be available in a limited-time closed beta on GeForce NOW for Android and Safari for iOS.

Basically, you can use Apple’s Safari web browser to access the GeForce Now service to stream the game on your mobile device via the cloud.

Users of the GeForce NOW Android app will have a simpler process.

The beta is now accepting registrations, and you don’t need a paid GeForce NOW membership to participate.

If you don’t already have one, you’ll need to sign up for an Nvidia account, which you can do here.

Complete the Fortnite limited time closed beta registration form once you’ve logged in.

You’ll be asked to select a device to play on, but you can select more than one, so if you’re undecided, go ahead and select both Android and iOS.

The final step is to sign up for a GeForce NOW membership, which can be either Free or Priority.

Paid members will not be given priority over free members; Nvidia claims that both types of membership have an equal chance of being accepted into the closed beta.

Epic Games added a direct payment option to avoid Apple’s 30% cut in 2020, and Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store.

Since then, the two companies have been engaged in a protracted legal battle, with Fortnite facing a five-year ban on iOS.

Gamers who had been playing the game exclusively on an iPad or iPhone had a bleak outlook.

However, Nvidia has essentially figured out a workaround for iOS users, and if you’re lucky, you’ll be able to play next week.

