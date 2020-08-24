Next year’s Samsung Galaxy S30 might come with an S Pen

The overlap between the Galaxy Note and S lines is set to grow.

Samsung has just released the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra this weekend, but the rumor mill has already bubbled up some information on the next flagship. The rumor also states that the phone may be called the Galaxy S21, though we believe it will be called the S30 in line with Samsung’s recent +10 naming conventions.

The new rumor places the S30 as coming in three variants just like this year. However, one of those variants will steal a trick from the Note’s playbook and come with an S Pen on board.

The Galaxy Note line is currently Samsung’s only pen-toting handset, but the addition of a pen to the S-line would narrow the distinction between both lines. With size and camera capability largely equalized, the pen had quickly become the only difference. That said, it’s not unheard of for OEMs to ship two similar flagships in one calendar year. Huawei did it with the Mate and P-Series, while LG does it with its V and (now defunct) G-series.

On the other hand, a 2019 report from Evan Blass noted that Samsung was debating the merger of the two lines. This came after a 2018 report from Korean publication, The Bell, stating the same. If this is what we’re seeing now, it’ll be curious if Samsung keeps both lines around or replaces the Note line with the Galaxy Z Fold line as its experimental year-end flagship.