NHL 20: Two Of The Greatest Hockey Players Of All Time Will Compete To Raise Money For COVID-19

With the current NHL season suspended, two of the greatest ice hockey players of all time are coming together to give fans a special treat. Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin will compete in NHL 20 as part of contest billed as “The Great One vs. The Great Eight Showcase.”

The format will be a best-of-three tournament, and it will stream live on the Washington Capitals’ Twitch channel. The event begins at 8 PM on Wednesday, April 22, according to The Washington Post.

During the event, viewers will be invited to doante to the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation and the Edmonton Food Bank to raise money for coronavirus relief.

Gretzky, who retired in 1999, holds numerous NHL records, including most goals overall (894) and most goals in one season (92), among many, many more.

Ovechkin, meanwhile, currently plays for the Washington Capitals and is one of the league’s best players and most prolific goal-scorers. At 34 years old, he is currently No. 8 on the all-time goals list with 706, and no one expects him to retire soon. Ovechkin was one pace to pass 50 goals in the current NHL season before the league shut down due to the global pandemic.

As for the virtual match-up, Gretzky got the idea after watching a video that Ovechkin posted to Instagram showing the athlete playing NHL 20 with his son on his lap. Gretzky then spoke with the Capitals vice president of communications about setting up a showdown.

“There’s been so much talk about the goal record, so there’s a nice link between Alex and myself,” Gretzky told the Washington Post. “I thought we could do something that people could watch and help raise money for those who need it.”

Both Gretzky and Overchkin will play NHL 20 in the tournament as part of a team. Professional NHL gamer John “JohnWayne” Casagranda, who finished second in the NHL World Gaming Championship in 2019, will play with Ovechkin, while Gretzky is bringing his 19-year-old son to help out on his side.

Gretzky acknowledged to the Post that he and Ovechkin are obviously better at real-life hockey, but that’s not the point. “It’s more about the ability to help people that are less fortunate and for fans to enjoy a night of us not looking very talented at what we’re doing.”