Nier Creator’s Mobile RPG SinoAlice Finally Releasing Worldwide

Nier: Automata director Yoko Taro’s mobile fairy tale role-playing game SinoAlice first launched in Japan back in 2017, and after being delayed from a planned 2019 launch, it’s finally going to launch worldwide.

SinoAlice will launch globally on July 1, and the pre-registration site is available for Google Play. The iOS registration will be available later, and players will get rewards based on the total number of registrations once the game launches. Rewards include extra events as well as a special spear.

As its title suggests, SinoAlice stars classic fairy tale character Alice along with Red Riding Hood, Snow White, Princess Kaguya, Sleeping Beauty, and several others. Despite the mostly child-appropriate inspiration, it’s a Yoko Taro game at heart, rife with violence and dark themes. It was also developed with composer Keiichi Okabe, a frequent Taro collaborator who also wrote the music for Nier: Automata. A sample of songs from the soundtrack is available on the game’s website.

That isn’t the only link between Nier: Automata and SinoAlice, either. Once the game launches worldwide, it will have a special two-part event combining Nier: Automata and Nier: Replicant. Special classes from the games, including series mascot Emil, will be available as well.

The Nier series is celebrating its 10th anniversary later this month. Publisher Square Enix released a new orchestral soundtrack album to commemorate it, and it’s possible more news could be coming before the end of March.