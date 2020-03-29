Nier is getting a remaster and its title is quite a mouthful

Nier, the 2010 game and the sub-franchise it started, celebrates its 10th anniversary this April and on that occasion, a remaster of the game’s Japanese release is coming soon, as well as a new mobile game called Nier Reincarnation.

The remaster (trailer at top) is formally called Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139. It’s launching on PlayStation 4, Windows PC via Steam, and Xbox One. Nier Replicant was the Japan-only launch for the game, on PlayStation 3. Western markets, and the Xbox 360 in Japan, got a version titled Nier Gestalt. The only difference between the two is their protagonist: Gestalt’s is an older character, Replicant’s a younger man.

The trailer for Nier Reincarnation, for Android and iOS (above), doesn’t give up much beyond a scene-setting trailer. Translating the game’s official page on Square-Enix’s site, Reincarnation is called a free-to-play role-playing game, with microtransactions implied.

Nier was a spinoff of the Drakengard franchise, and spawned its own direct sequel, Nier: Automata on PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in 2017 (and later Xbox One).