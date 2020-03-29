NieR Replicant: a remaster announced by Square Enix – News

Good news for fans of the NieR saga: for its tenth anniversary, the first installment will be revisited on PC (Steam), PS4 and Xbox One with a version called NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 …

NieR Replicant is the name given to the Japanese PS3 version of the original game, while the Xbox 360 version is called NieR Gestalt. The international version was based on the latter, in which the protagonist is a father looking for a cure for his sick daughter, Yonah, where NieR Replicant makes us play his big brother.

So this is the rejuvenated version of the hero that we will have for this NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 …. In its press release, Square Enix describes it as a “superior / improved version”. We know for the moment that there will be a full dubbing, that the music has been re-recorded, and that Keiichi Okabe will sign new compositions. A new character will also appear in the adventure, and the dubbers of 2B and 9S in NieR Automata will play a small role. As for the question of whether a new ending will be added, producer Yosuke Saito said he doesn’t know the answer.

Square Enix has entrusted the development of the game to the Toylogic studio, with which it has already collaborated on Dragon Quest XI (3DS) and Dragon Quest X (Wii) in particular. Takahisa Taura from PlatinumGames is also involved in the project. A specific release date has not been given, but the goal is to release this remaster this year. The announcement of the title is an opportunity to specify once again that NieR Automata was a real commercial success, unlike its predecessor, since it has now exceeded 4.5 million copies distributed and sold for download worldwide .

Source: Gamestalk and Famitsu