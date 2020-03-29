NieR Replicant Coming to PS4 with 10 Year Anniversary Revival

Original game getting an upgrade for PS4

Here’s a very brief history lesson. 10 years ago, the original NieR came to PlayStation 3 in the West with no subtitle, and no differences between platforms. However, over in Japan, there were two versions of the RPG: NieR Gestalt on Xbox 360, and NieR Replicant on PS3. The West played the former regardless of hardware, while the latter, which starred a different lead character, remained a Japan-only release. Fast forward to today, and Square Enix has revealed a PS4 revival of NieR Replicant.

Yes, the original NieR is heading to PS4 in what appears to be a remaster, although the publisher doesn’t seem to want to call it one. Referring to the release as ‘NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…’, the game is being “rebuilt” for PS4 with various updates, including new and re-recorded music, full re-recorded voice acting, a new character, and possibly a new ending (apparently, producer Yosuke Saito isn’t sure if this is the case). It’ll be the first time this version of the game is made available to Western audiences.

This announcement coincides with the 10th anniversary of the series, and given the success of NieR: Automata, it makes sense that Square Enix is looking back on the original and bringing it forward. Several key creatives are on board, including the aforementioned producer Saito, composer Keiichi Okabe, and of course, director Yoko Taro. This updated version of Replicant is being developed by Toylogic, although it seems PlatinumGames’ Takahisa Taura is involved in some capacity.

There’s no release date set in stone for this game as yet, but apparently, the development team is aiming to launch this year, what with it being the 10-year anniversary.

Are you excited to see NieR Replicant finally come to the West with this beefed-up PS4 release? Let us know in the comments below.