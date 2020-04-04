Nier Replicant remake headlines a slew of Nier reveals

If you were one of the many who were impressed by Nier Automata, then you might be pleased to know that its predecessor is about to get a remaster. Square Enix announced today that Nier Replicant is being remastered for the series’ 10th anniversary, allowing fans of Automata to see how the Nier series got its start on modern hardware.

Officially dubbed Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139…, it appears this is a remake of an alternate version of Nier that launched exclusively for PS3 in Japan. Here in the west, we received a version of the game called Nier Gestalt. There are a number of differences between the two games, but the main difference is the protagonist, with Nier Replicant following a teenage boy while Nier Gestalt followed a middle-aged man.

It’s all a bit confusing, but just know that this Nier Replicant remake will bring the series’ origins forward and give players a chance to see the predecessor to Nier Automata. Square Enix didn’t say when the remaster will release or how much it’ll cost, but we do know it’ll be launching for PS4, Xbox One, and Steam. Check out the first trailer for this remaster above.

In addition to announcing this Nier Replicant remake, Square Enix also revealed Nier Reincarnation, a new RPG for iOS and Android. Not a whole lot is known about this game at the moment, but Square Enix does say that it’ll be a free-to-play game with microtransactions. The company also released a teaser trailer today, which you can see above.

[Incoming transmission]

To all YoRHa units in possession of an #Xbox – #NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition will be coming to #Xbox Game Pass on April 2nd! pic.twitter.com/1jFktu6pdb

— NieR Series (@NieRGame) March 29, 2020

Finally, Square Enix also revealed that Nier Automata: Become as Gods Edition will be joining the Xbox Game Pass lineup on April 2nd, so if you’ve yet to play the game, this is as good a chance as any. That wraps up a slew of new Nier news, but we’ll keep an ear to the ground for more on this Nier Replicant remake and let you know when Square Enix announces new details.