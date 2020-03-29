Nine Inch Nails drops two free albums: Download them now

Industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails has just published two new albums and they’re both free to download on the band’s website. The downloads went live ahead of plans to make them available to stream through popular streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, according to the band, which says that there are ‘hours and hours of music.’

In the modern music industry, albums typically drop on streaming services at an expected time; many people have moved beyond paying to download an album, even audiophiles who have increasingly turned to Hi-Fi services. Every now and again, however, an artist surprises their fans by dropping an album as a free download and that’s exactly what happened today.

The two new albums are called ‘Ghost V’ and ‘Ghost VI’ — they’re both available to download from the Nine Inch Nails website here. In a post, the band said, ‘As the news seems to turn ever more grim by the hour, we’ve found ourselves vacillating wildly between feeling like there may be hope at times to utter despair – often changing minute to minute.’

The band went on to say:

Music – whether listening to it, thinking about it or creating it – has always been the thing that helped us get through anything – good or bad. With that in mind, we decided to burn the midnight oil and complete these new Ghost records as a means of staying somewhat sane.

GHOSTS V: TOGETHER is for when things seem like it might all be okay, and GHOSTS VI: LOCUSTS… Well, you’ll figure it out.

If you don’t have the available device space to download the albums and play them offline, the songs are also now available to stream on YouTube. The band says that both albums will drop on ‘all’ streaming services tonight, so you should soon be able to stream through Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, and more.