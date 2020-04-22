Ninjala Open Beta Pre-Loading Available Now On Nintendo Switch

Developer GungHo Online Entertainment has announced that you can pre-load Ninjala from the Nintendo Switch eshop before its open beta goes live later this week.

Ninjala’s open beta is scheduled during a 17-hour period from April 28-29, with three different time slots spanning those two days. The first one takes place from 12-12:59 PM PT / 3-3:59 PM ET / 7-7:59 PM GMT.

Players can check out the eight-player battle royale and training modes, as well as experiment with the game’s four available weapons: Ippon Katana, Drill Beat, SK8 Hammer, and Trick Ball. Check below for a breakdown of Ninjala’s open beta schedule.

GungHo Online recently shared a second developer diary in which the studio went over the flow of in-game battles and some of Ninjala’s mechanics. Sometime after launch, GungHo said Ninjala will receive a season pass, which the studio will discuss in its next developer diary.

Ninjala is a free-to-play online multiplayer game that shares DNA with Bleeding Edge and resembles the aesthetics of Splatoon. The game is slated to launch on May 27 for Nintendo Switch and will not require an active Nintendo Switch Online membership to play.