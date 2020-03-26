Nintendo 64’s Star Wars Episode I: Racer Being Revamped for PS4

Now this is podracing

We all know Star Wars Episode I was a bit of a Phantom Menace, but its Nintendo 64 tie-in title Star Wars Episode I: Racer was a lot of fun. It also holds the Guinness World Record for best-selling sci-fi racer of all-time, beating out the cult classic franchises like WipEout and F-Zero. Despite all of that it never actually released on a PlayStation platform – until now.

Lucasfilm and Aspyr has announced that the legendary 1999 release is being revamped for PlayStation 4, with modernised controls, cleaner visuals, and split-screen multiplayer. “Speed through flaming methane lakes, Tusken Raider assaults, anti-gravity tunnels, and much more in a pulse-pounding, do-or-die fight to the finish line,” the press release reads.