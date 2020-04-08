Nintendo and Lego give more details about Super Mario set coming out in August – Gaming – News

Nintendo and Lego will release the first Super Mario-themed Lego set in August for 60 euros. There will also be two expansions: the Piranha Plant-Power Slide and Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle. Those sets cost 30 and 100 euros respectively.

The set that comes out first is called the Adventures with Mario Starter Set. This is also necessary for the functionality of the other sets. Included in the starter pack are seven action bricks for interactions with the Lego Margio figure. That large-sized Lego doll has an LCD as eyes, mouth and belly to enable interaction. The Mario figure also has a built-in speaker, an accelerometer, gyro and sensor to read the action bricks. Two AAA batteries are required for the figure.

With the Lego version of Super Mario, virtual coins can be collected. The score is tracked in the Lego Super Maro app. That app also provides building instructions and suggestions for building and playing in a different way. There is also access to a forum from the app. In a video, Lego says that the company has worked with Nintendo on the concept for the past four years.

The starter set can be supplemented with extension sets. Lego and Nintendo now show two of them. Nintendo previously announced that a total of thirteen sets will be released this year, with prices between 4 and 100 euros.