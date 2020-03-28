Nintendo Direct for March goes live, watch it here

Nintendo has a (surprise) new episode of its Nintendo Direct series, and you can watch it right now. The new episode of Nintendo Direct runs about 29 minutes and focuses on games coming to Nintendo Switch.

The new Nintendo Direct Mini episode touches on Xenoblade Chronicles, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Pokémon Sword and Shield.

The latest Nintendo Direct couldn’t come at a better time. Nintendo’s currently announced lineup consists of only a handful of games: Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, Square Enix’s Bravely Default 2, PlatinumGames’ Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Only Xenoblade Chronicles and Bravely Default 2 have confirmed release windows in 2020.

Of course, Nintendo just recently released Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Switch, so many console owners are keeping busy. But with two next-gen console releases scheduled for later this year, Nintendo fans may want to know how to budget their 2020.

Nintendo recently streamed a new Indie World presentation, outlining some of the independently developed games coming to Switch this year.