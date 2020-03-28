Nintendo Direct March 2020–One Extra Game Was Announced In Japan

Nintendo’s new surprise Direct mini came seemingly out of nowhere today, announcing some much-wanted ports and hinting at the next Smash Bros. character and some upcoming Animal Crossing events. As always, different regions got slightly different variants on the Nintendo Direct, and in Japan, one extra game was announced.

Shiren the Wanderer 5+ is coming to Switch, and it’ll be an updated port of the PS Vita game, which released in the US by the name Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate. The news was picked up on by Twitter user Wario64.

The game, which started life as a Japanese exclusive Nintendo DS title before working its way to the PS Vita in 2015, is a rougelike dungeon crawler that shares a lot of similarities with the recently released Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, also developed by Spike Chunsoft.

The Shiren the Wanderer series has appeared outside of Japan several times, but there’s no word yet on whether this version will get an English language release. The Switch is, however, region-free, so there’s always the potential to import it. The PS Vita version received strong reviews, so here’s hoping.

Also announced in the Nintendo Direct Mini was a release date for Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition.