Nintendo Direct Mini – March 2020

The March edition of Nintendo Direct Mini shows numerous innovations for Nintendo Switch and what game fans can look forward to this year.

In the new video presentation Nintendo Direct Mini, Nintendo puts a spotlight on a wide range of games that will appear for Nintendo Switch in 2020. Some of them are already available today. The novelties presented include the role-playing adventures Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition and BRAVELY DEFAULT II. Games from well-known series from 2K such as Borderlands, XCOM 2 and BioShock were also shown: they appear for the first time for a Nintendo console. There are also new editions such as Burnout Paradise Remastered and Panzer Dragoon: Remake. Also included: titles that are suitable for casual gamers as well as video game fans – such as Good Job !, 51 Worldwide Games and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Games available now

Good job! – Deliver goods, wipe the floor and create a comfortable work environment – this is a lot of fun in this quirky game published by Nintendo. It is important to perform fun and challenging tasks in a spacious office complex so that the work can be carried out smoothly. Players can work alone or in two-player mode together. Good job! joins the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch today.

MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order – DLC Pack 3: Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom – In the third DLC pack, which is available from today, it says “Doctor Doom against Marvel’s First Family”. The new package adds the Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom as playable characters to the action role-playing game. They all struggle through a whole new story. The expansion pass, which also includes DLC Packs 1 and 2, can be purchased in the Nintendo eShop.

Ring Fit Adventure Update – The free update will appear later today. It includes the new Rhythm Fit mode, the ability to select a female voice for in-game speech, and much more. The new mode is about moving rhythmically to the rhythm of a dozen pieces of music. These come from Ring Fit Adventure itself, but also from other popular Nintendo titles, including Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Shinsekai: Into the Depths – In this exploration of the deep sea, players collect raw materials to improve their equipment, manufacture items and dive even deeper into the abysses of the ocean. As they explore increasingly mysterious environments, they must constantly monitor their oxygen levels and pressure levels to survive. Nintendo Switch fans can now dive into Shinsekai: Into the Depths.

Panzer Dragoon: remake – In this new edition of the classic dragon rider game, the players control the blue dragon through fantastic landscapes. There they fight giant creatures as well as dangerous battleships. It’s a good thing that the 360-degree control and target acquisition support you in this. The wild ride Panzer Dragoon: Remake starts today – as a time-exclusive console title – on Nintendo Switch.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy – Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Academy teaches Nintendo fans the ways of power! You can choose your Jedi look yourself and fight online with up to 15 other players. From today, everyone can enroll in the Jedi Academy for Nintendo Switch. May the Force be with them!

New releases throughout the year

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – The Xenoblade Chronicles, originally released for Wii, in which the adventurer Shulk first appeared, appears on Nintendo Switch with a new epilogue: Xenoblade Chronicles: The Connected Future. This version of the role-playing game looks better and is more fluid than ever. The combat menu and menu screens are easier to read and use. Some pieces of music have been revised or re-mixed. With Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, players can expect an impressive gaming experience from May 29. The Collector’s Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition will also be released on the same day. It contains a 250-page art book with great landscape pictures, a SteelBook, a record with a cover in the Monado design and a poster. Pre-orderers can pre-download the game from Nintendo eShop today to start the adventure right away. They also receive gold points equal to five percent of the purchase price.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Island life has just started on Nintendo Switch, when the first seasonal event is just around the corner. Between April 1st and April 12th, residents of the virtual island have the opportunity to take part in Bunny Day. Among other things, you can find eggs hidden by the rabbit visitor Ohs, the rabbit, and make great things out of them. And at the end of April the next free update will be on the program. It enriches Animal Crossing: New Horizons with an Earth Day event. Islanders always get new information about the game and the updates via Animal Crossing’s Twitter account.

Expansion pass for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Schild – The Expansion Pass will soon open up access to the Armor Island in The Isle of Armor and the Crown Snowlands in The Snowlands of the Crown in the Galar region. On the armor island, trainers have their Pokémon compete in a new dojo. For those who train in the dojo, the former Champ Mastrich presents the Legendary Pokémon Dakuma. Training with Dakuma gives the trainers the privilege of challenging the towers of the two fists. As soon as one of the two towers is conquered, Dakuma develops into Wulaosu. In addition to additional outfits and hairstyles, the content of the expansion pass also offers new backgrounds, effects and frames for the league cards. Part 1 of the Expansion Pass – The Isle of Armor will be released in late June. More details on Part 2 of the Expansion Pass – The Snow Land of the Crown will be announced by Nintendo. The expansion pass for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, with which players receive both expansions for publication, are available for EUR 29.99 each. To use downloadable content, a full version of one of the two Pokémon games is required.

BRAVELY DEFAULT II – In this successor to BRAVELY DEFAULT, four heroes of light – led by the elemental crystals – set off on a glorious mission. Like the first game, BRAVELY DEFAULT II also offers a combat system that depends on the right strategy. The players decide whether to attack several times in one go (Brave) or to defend instead (Default) to wait for the right moment. The role play invites you to explore beautiful places and learn new jobs, some of which can even be combined. The mission will launch on Nintendo Switch later this year. A free demo version of BRAVELY DEFAULT II is already available today in the Nintendo eShop.

Lots of games from 2K Games – Several games from publisher 2K will be released for Nintendo Switch on May 29th. These include the XCOM 2 Collection’s sci-fi strategy games. The collection includes XCOM 2, four DLC packages and the War of the Chosen expansion. In addition, there is the Borderlands Legendary Collection with the first part of Borderlands, its sequel to Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.

2K is also contributing its celebrated BioShock series to the Nintendo Switch catalog: BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition. On top of that, BioShock: The Collection offers all three BioShock titles in one package.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – The first fighter to jump into the fray with the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 comes from the Nintendo Switch game Arms. Who exactly it is, Nintendo will reveal in June.

51 Worldwide Games – Four of a kind, Mankalla, car racing track, sliding puzzle and Texas Hold’em are just five of a total of 51 games from around the world that are included in the 51 Worldwide Games collection. Some are multiplayer titles that allow up to four participants to play with each other via the local or online connection of the Nintendo Switch console. A Nintendo Switch Online membership is required for the latter. 51 Worldwide Games will kick off on June 5. Presale in the Nintendo eShop starts today – and anyone who chooses it will receive gold points worth five percent of the purchase price.

Burnout Paradise Remastered – After ten years, the classic among the crazy racing games is back. The revised version attracts with breakneck races, amazing stunts – and above all with the unabashed desire for automotive destruction. Burnout Paradise Remastered revs the engines on Nintendo Switch later this year.

FUSER – In the new rhythm game from Harmonix, the makers of the rock band, the players take on the role of the DJ. FUSER will launch on Nintendo Switch in the fall of this year.

King’s Bounty II – Since 1990, the King’s Bounty series has had a major impact on the development of role-playing games in the West. The sequel shines with a fresh look and takes a new approach. The graphics in King’s Bounty II are more realistic and the decisions of the players are more important than ever. A new character development system shows the morale and inclinations of new characters. King’s Bounty II will launch on Nintendo Switch in winter 2020.

Ninjala – Up to eight participants can compete against each other in this free downloadable game. To win the game as ninjas, you need to collect points by sprinting through different stages, dressing up and learning to use a full arsenal of weapons. These include powerful hammers, lightning-fast katanas and tricky yo-yos. Aspiring ninjas can compete against each other in everyone-against-everyone battles or in two teams of four players. Ninjala sneaks on Nintendo Switch on May 27th.

Catherine: Full body – With this remake of the original, a very special puzzle adventure appears on Nintendo Switch. The players climb a tower of puzzle blocks and immerse themselves in an intense, intoxicating story. Catherine: Full Body will be available for Nintendo Switch on July 7th.

Star Wars Episode I: Racer – Not only Star Wars fans will be delighted to jump into a pod racer and plunge into races. The launch flag for Star Wars Episode I: Racer will soon be lowered on Nintendo Switch.

But that was not all novelty. Many more Nintendo Switch games will be released in the coming months:

on March 27, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected,

on April 24th Trials of Mana,

in spring The Elder Scrolls: Blades and Minecraft Dungeons,

in May Warhammer 40,000®: Mechanicus ™,

on June 25 MR. DRILLER DrillLand,

on June 30, The Legend of Heroes: Traces of Cold Steel III

and finally Vigor in autumn.

Here is the complete video presentation