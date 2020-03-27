Nintendo Direct Mini round-up: All of the new games heading to Switch

Earlier today, Nintendo published a surprise Direct Mini to YouTube, giving us a look at games that will be heading to Switch throughout the rest of the year. Nintendo covered a lot of ground during the presentation, talking about a number of first and third-party games. If you missed the show, here’s a breakdown of everything that was announced.

By far, the biggest announcements of the show concerned Nintendo’s first-party games. The company detailed the first seasonal events for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which are both taking place in April. It also revealed that the next DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be a character from ARMS, though we’ll have to wait until June for a full reveal and release.

Nintendo also confirmed that the first part of the Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion pass, The Isle of Armor, will be launching in June, so that’ll be a busy month for first-party Switch games. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, on the other hand, is getting a third expansion pass pack that includes the Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom, while Ring Fit Adventure has received a new update that adds a rhythm game featuring a number of tracks from Nintendo’s other Switch games.

While there was a good amount of attention given to Nintendo’s own games, there were release dates announced for plenty of others. Check out the list below for a quick rundown of all the other games that were detailed during today’s Direct, along with release dates if applicable.

• Good Job! – March 26th, 2020

• Panzer Dragoon: Remake – March 26th, 2020

• Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy – March 26th, 2020

• Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition – May 29th, 2020

• Bravely Default II – 2020 (demo available today)

• XCOM 2 Collection – May 29th, 2020

• Borderlands Legendary Collection – May 29th, 2020

• BioShock: The Collection – May 29th, 2020

• Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – June 5th, 2020

• Burnout Paradise Remastered – 2020

• Fuser – Fall 2020

• King’s Bounty II – 2020

• Ninjala – May 2020

• Catherine: Fully Body – July 7th, 2020

• Star Wars Episode 1: Racer – TBA

• Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – March 27th, 2020

• Trials of Mana – April 24th, 2020

• The Elder Scrolls: Blades – Spring 2020

• Minecraft Dungeons – Spring 2020

• Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus – May 2020

• MR. DRILLER DrillLand – June 25th, 2020

• The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – June 30th, 2020

• Vigor – Fall 2020

So, for something designated as a Nintendo Direct Mini, that’s a pretty densely packed list of games. May 29th in particular seems like it’s going to be a big day for Switch owners, with Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition launching alongside three big releases from 2K Games. If you missed today’s Direct, you can catch it in its entirety above.