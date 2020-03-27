Nintendo Direct Showcases A Ton Of New Switch Games, Including Burnout Paradise Remastered

Today’s surprise Nintendo Direct Mini was hardly mini, packing in a lot to its nearly 29-minute runtime. In addition to all of the Switch games and updates that were featured prominently–such as the Borderlands and BioShock Collections, Animal Crossing’s next update, and Smash Ultimate’s next DLC fighter–there was also a montage of other games on their way to Nintendo’s hybrid console. Not all of them were new, but it did provide release dates for many of them.

Chief among these was Burnout Paradise Remastered, the beloved open-world racing game. This was previously released on other platforms, but it still makes for an exciting addition to the Switch’s library, which isn’t exactly overflowing with racing games. Unfortunately, of all the games in the montage (watch it below, starting at the 23:40 mark), it also had the vaguest release date, with Nintendo only saying it would release in 2020.

If you’re looking for something more imminent that you can play–other than the Switch games that surprise-released today–Saints Row IV: Re-Elected was also highlighted, and that arrives on March 27. Next month, we’ll get a closed beta for Vigor on April 9, and Trials of Mana (which recently got a free demo) releases on April 24. May brings Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, while The Elder Scrolls: Blades and Minecraft Dungeons are due out sometime this spring.

In June, we’ll get Mr. Driller DrillLand (June 25) and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (June 30), the latter of which has a demo out now if you’re eager to see what It’s like. Later in the year, sometime this fall, we’ll also get the DJ rhythm game Fuser from Rock Band maker Harmonix.

Outside of the montage, Nintendo also showcased King’s Bounty II (coming in 2020), free-to-play action game Ninjala (May), Catherine: Full Body (July 6), and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (May 29).

Regarding the release dates, Nintendo did note at the start of the Direct that any dates included in the video are subject to change due to the coronavirus.

Here’s the full list of everything in the montage:

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers also get access to a free game trial to coincide with that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate news.