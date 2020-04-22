Nintendo ‘investigating’ reports of Nintendo Switch account breach

Nintendo is investigating reports of Nintendo Switch account breaches, according to Eurogamer.

Nintendo Switch users on social media have reported account breaches in days prior, with the hackers reportedly purchasing digital goods like Fortnite V-Bucks. At least one Polygon staff member was impacted by this breach. Nintendo is encouraging its users to enable two-factor authentication for Nintendo accounts.

“We are aware of reports of unauthorised access to some Nintendo Accounts and we are investigating the situation,” a Nintendo spokesperson told Eurogamer.

The statement continued:

In the meantime, we recommend that users enable two-step verification for their Nintendo Account as instructed here: https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Support/Nintendo-Switch/How-to-Set-Up-2-Step-Verification-for-a-Nintendo-Account-1466677.html.

If any users become aware of unauthorised activity, we encourage them to take the steps outlined at https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Support/Nintendo-Account/Nintendo-Account-Recovery-Process-1658054.html or visit https://support.nintendo.com for general support.

Update (4:46 p.m. EDT): A Nintendo of America representative confirmed to Polygon it’s investigating the reports.

