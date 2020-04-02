Nintendo is selling refurbished Switch consoles for $259.99

Right now, Nintendo fans who are itching to get their hands on a Switch console are often out of luck. The handheld-only Switch Lite is widely available, but some people would prefer to play their Switch on the big screen. There’s no need to turn to eBay — Nintendo is selling refurbished consoles on its website.

There is a caveat; these are the launch models, so they have poorer battery life than the more modern Switch. But they are available for $259.99, which is a very decent price.

Now is a very good time to pick up a Nintendo Switch. The recent release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons means that players are busy building their new homes and sharing fruit with their neighbors. There’s also a classic library of solid games, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Astral Chain. While playing on the Switch Lite is great, some of these gorgeous games really deserve to be enjoyed on the big screen.

The refurbished consoles can be purchased with either gray or red and blue Joy-Cons. A couple of accessories are also available, including a refurbished dock for $39.99.

Update: The Nintendo store is currently down for maintenance. There’s no ETA for when it will be available again. We’ve reached out to Nintendo for clarification and will update when new information is available.

“If you’re positive that you’ll be spending a majority of your time playing the Switch at home, connected to a television, then you should seriously consider investing in the Switch’s Pro Controller.” —Polygon’s Nintendo Switch review