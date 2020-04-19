Nintendo Labo DIY kits are up to 70 percent off today at Best Buy

Nintendo’s Labo is a fun DIY project that lets you build things, and then play with them in the Labo game for the Nintendo Switch that is included with each kit. There are four kits in total, each filled with materials to build cardboard projects. These kits usually aren’t cheap, costing up to $70 each, but right now, Best Buy has marked them down by up to 70 percent off. Each kit is just $20, so you can load up on the entire collection for under $100.

The best value to take advantage of today is the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit. It comes with several clever cardboard kits and offers the most variety in terms of games to play with the kits you build. To name a few examples of some of the kits included, there’s a piano, a fishing reel, and a motorcycle. It’s usually $70, but you can get it today for $20.

The Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit is also included in today’s deal, and it contains three projects to build: an all-terrain vehicle, an airplane, and a submarine-like underwater vehicle. You can use the all-terrain kit to play in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe if you want.

If you want to build a giant robot, you’ll probably have some fun with the Nintendo Labo Robot Kit.

Lastly, the Labo VR Kit turns your Switch into a VR headset of sorts that you can peer into. There are plenty of mini-games included, and by way of free updates, the VR kit also works in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, although Nintendo didn’t make it so you can play through those games in their entirety through VR.

One last deal worth mentioning is on a 15.6-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus G gaming laptop. It has AMD’s Ryzen 7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max Q graphics chip, 16GB of RAM, a 120Hz refresh rate display, and a 512GB SSD. Best Buy usually charges $1,200 for this model, but it’s currently down to $900.

