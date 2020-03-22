Nintendo Putting Pressure on Sony to Remove Dreams Creations on PS4

Never change

Nintendo despises it when its fans do cool, non-profit things with its intellectual property, so it’s no surprise it’s putting pressure on Sony to remove the awesome Super Mario-inspired creations being shared in PlayStation 4 exclusive Dreams. One creator, Piece_of_Craft, was contacted by the legal department of Sony Interactive Entertainment, after the Big N objected to the use of its mascot in some of his creations.

While this isn’t entirely unexpected, it is undoubtedly disappointing. There are plenty of original creations in Dreams, but many have been attempting to learn the title’s tools by recreating characters that they’re familiar with. While it doesn’t appear that other creators have been targeted thus far, we suspect Nintendo’s lawyers won’t stop until all of the organisation’s IP has erased from the game’s servers. Spoil sports!