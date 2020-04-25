Nintendo says up to 160,000 Nintendo Accounts may have been accessed by hacks

Nintendo has disabled the ability to log into a Nintendo Account using a Nintendo Network ID (NNID) after approximately 160,000 accounts were compromised by unauthorized parties. Nintendo’s statement, originally published in Japanese, says that ID and password information for NNIDs was “obtained illegally by some means other than our service” from the beginning of April.

Nicknames, date of birth, country/region, email address, and gender associated with the NNIDs and Nintendo Accounts that were compromised as part of the breach may have been exposed, Nintendo warns. Some accounts may have been used for fraudulent purchases, including large amounts of Fortnite’s in-game currency, V-Bucks, according to reports from affected users.

Nintendo says it will reset the passwords of affected accounts, and that users will be notified by email. The company recommends enabling two-factor authentication for your Nintendo Account, and using separate passwords for NNID and Nintendo Account logins.

The NNID system dates back to the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U era, and that account could be associated with the unified Nintendo Account system, which launched in 2017 ahead of the Nintendo Switch launch.

On Tuesday, Nintendo said it was investigating reports of Nintendo Switch account breaches.

