Nintendo Switch bundles, a 4K Blu-ray sale, and more of the week’s best deals

GameStop’s bundles are still the best option for buying a Nintendo Switch right now, but the retailer is switching up what’s included in each collection. Last week we highlighted two GameStop bundles — one for the Switch and one for the Switch Lite — that were slightly different from the ones on offer this week. Instead of Animal Crossing and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, this week’s Switch bundle includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, plus a wired controller instead of the wireless Pro Controller.

Another returning deal this week is Microsoft’s $100 discount on Xbox One X consoles. With the Xbox Series X due to be released this winter, we expect this discount to stick around for the rest of the year.

Amazon is also offering a few good deals this week. The first is on a bunch of EA digital PC games, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and several Battlefield titles. The second is a “2 for $30” deal on select 4K Blu-rays. There’s a wide range of movies available for this deal, from Wonder Woman to Gremlins.

GameStop’s latest Nintendo Switch bundle includes a Switch console, screen protector, wired controller, 128 GB microSD card, carrying case, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

GameStop’s new Nintendo Switch Lite bundle includes a handheld console, screen protector, $20 eShop gift card, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

With the next generation of Xbox on the horizon, Microsoft is continuing to discount the Xbox One X by $100.

The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop comes with a GeForce RTX graphics card and Intel Core i7 processor. Right now it’s on sale for $300 off, directly from Razer.

The Sims 4 has been on sale for a while now, but Amazon and EA are now offering discounts on even more of the publisher’s digital games. Titles like Battlefield V, Madden NFL 20, Dragon Age: Inquisition, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are up to 87% off.

A selection of 4K UHD Blu-rays are on sale at Amazon in a 2 for $30 deal. Titles from DC superhero franchises like Wonder Woman and Batman Begins, Oscar-winning 90s movies like Saving Private Ryan, Gladiator, and Braveheart, and critically acclaimed movies of the last few years like Annihilation and A Quiet Place are all included in the offer. Also Detective Pikachu.

A bunch of Marvel Avengers digital comics are on sale at Comixology, including a free copy of Avengers Vol. 1.