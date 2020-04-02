Nintendo Switch eShop Spring sale cuts game prices by 50% or more

Just in time for our realization that this COVID-19 quarantine is really, truly real, the Nintendo Switch eShop has a brand new sale for multiple games. Some games are half their original price, some are discounted even deeper. There are a few Nintendo 3DS games in the mix as well – like the always strange card game Culdcept Revolt!

The game Yomawari: The Long Night collection can be purchased for around $20, half it’s usual price. There’s a $50 game down to $25 in Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded. You’ll find The Lost Child for $20 – a big cut from its original price of $50 USD.

Several SUPER CUTE games are up for sale this week, including the $40 (down to $16) game The Longest Five Minutes. There’s a game called Penny-Punching Princess that usually costs $40, now down to $16. One of the strangest and super cutest games in the mix is Happy Birthdays, complete with pre-historic creatures aplenty for $20 – half its original price.

If you’re looking for epic battles, you’ll find two games normally $40 that’ve been cut down to $16. One is Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory. The other is GOD WARS The Complete Legend. If you want drama, take a peek at The Caligula Effect: Overdose, for $25, half it’s original price.

The games above are part of Nintendo’s NIS America Hidden Gems Sale. That’ll be on until the 5th of April at 11:59 PM PT. That’s also known as 23:59 PT, one minute before the switch to the 6th of April. This is just one part of the extended Nintendo eShop Spring Sale – run for a variety of developers of games for the platform.

There’s also an Activision Spring Sale going on until the 19th of April, with 50% off the prices of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. The folks at Team17 have a Spring Sale going on where they’ve cut off 66% of their prices for some of their most awesome games. You’ll find The Escapists Complete Edition for $3, and The Escapists 2 for $6.79.

A WB Games Spring Sale takes place now until the 16th of April at 9AM PT. They’ve got up to 75% off the standard price for a wide variety of games, like Cars 3: Driven to Win for $10 (instead of $40), and the LEGO Harry Potter Collection for $20 instead of $50. They’ve also discounted most of the official LEGO games on the Switch, as well as Scribblenauts and the always epic MORTAL KOMBAT 11 – originally $60 now $24.

Also be sure to check out the games put on sale by the Shin’en crew, including The Touryst, Fast RMX, and Art of Balance. Or just lose yourself to evil with Diablo III: Eternal Collection, originally $80, now $40 USD. You can see these deals – with more coming in soon – in the Nintendo Sales and Deals section of the official Nintendo website. That’s the US-based site – head over to the Nintendo UK link to see all the sales currently rolling in the United Kingdom Nintendo eShop.