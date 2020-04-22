Nintendo Switch Gets Another System Update, 10.0.1, But It Doesn’t Do Much

The Nintendo Switch has received another system update, bringing the console up to version 10.0.1. But after the major changes introduced in 10.0.0, including button remapping and easier data swapping, 10.0.1 is a minor update–and you probably won’t notice any difference.

Here’s the single note for this update from Nintendo: “General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.”

Yep, it’s one of those.

There are some far more exciting Nintendo Switch updates that have arrived recently or are on the horizon, though. Animal Crossing: New Horizons will finally add an art gallery soon, as well as expanded garden options. Super Mario Maker 2, meanwhile, just got its last major update, and it’s a doozy–you can now craft your own entire Mario campaign in there.

Of course, if you have a Switch at all right now, you should count yourself lucky–it’s currently incredibly hard to buy one.