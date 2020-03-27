Nintendo Switch is getting a boatload of 2K games

Earlier today, Nintendo dropped a surprise Direct Mini, detailing a number of games that will be heading to the Switch throughout 2020. Among the announcements was big one from 2K Games, which is bringing a lot of its big-name titles to the Switch. All of them are landing on the console on the same day, too: May 29th.

The first 2K game revealed today is the XCOM 2 Collection. With this package, you’ll get the XCOM 2 base game, four DLC packs, and the game’s War of the Chosen expansion. Being a tactical RPG where strategy reigns supreme, XCOM 2 seems particularly well-suited for the Switch, but it isn’t the biggest name 2K is bringing over to Nintendo’s hybrid console.

XCOM 2 will also be joined by a bevy of Borderlands games, all being released in the Borderlands Legendary Collection. This compilation includes Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. Perhaps this means we’ll see a Switch port of Borderlands 3 before long? One can only hope.

Finally, 2K is bringing the entire BioShock series to Switch as well. This includes BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition, which will all be available separately or bundled together in BioShock: The Collection.

2K didn’t reveal pricing for any of these games yet, but we’re expecting the all of the compilations to be near standard retail price when they release. We’ll let you know when 2K shares more, but for now, check out today’s full Direct Mini via the video embedded above for all of today’s big announcements.