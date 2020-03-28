Nintendo Switch is nearly sold out everywhere, making it hard to buy

Video games are a great option to pass the time during social isolation, which means that many folks are considering buying a new console right now. But those of you looking for Nintendo’s portable hardware might find that the Switch is nearly sold out nearly everywhere, both online and in retail stores.

The official Nintendo store is sold out of all stock, including the refurbished model that was on sale just a couple of days ago. It’s not much better at other providers, either, which has filled social media with fan frustration.

Most of Amazon’s stock, from the standard model to the Switch Lite, aren’t available. Third-party Amazon sellers have stock, but you can expect to pay up to $100 more than the retail price, depending on the model, and many of them aren’t available with memory cards.

Best Buy’s listings vary; some are out of stock, others can only be found in curbside store pickup, though locations may be cleaned out. (In New York, for example, Best Buy’s website says it cannot find anything near me within 250 miles!) Many listings on eBay, meanwhile, are up for nearly double the Nintendo Switch’s base price.

At Target, the standard Switch model is sold out. With the exception of the sold-out Coral color variants, Target’s Switch Lite stock seems flush, with options for both standard shipping or in-store pick-up. GameStop is sold out of the standard Switch model, but Lites are available both for shipping, or curbside pickup, depending on your nearest location. The hybrid console prices also seems to be up across various third-party sellers, but much like eBay, they’re are all over the place.

Nintendo did not respond in time for press. But in a statement to GameSpot, a Nintendo representative acknowledged the shortages.

“Nintendo Switch hardware is selling out at various retail locations in the U.S., but more systems are on the way … we apologize for any inconvenience,” the rep said.

During March’s Nintendo Direct, the publisher noted that various upcoming first-party titles and updates may be delayed due to the effects of COVID-19 — making it very likely that these hardware shortages are also related to the pandemic.