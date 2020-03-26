Nintendo Switch Is Sold Out Everywhere, Dramatically Increasing Prices

With supply chains globally reacting to the rapid spread of COVID-19, stock shortages of numerous goods are expected. If you’re been tempted by the recent release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and planned on picking up a new Nintendo Switch, you might be out of luck already, as stock has become almost impossible to find.

That is if you’re looking to buy the original Nintendo Switch at its official, $300 retail price. It’s difficult to find stock across the usual channels, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Ebay (though we’re tracking where you can buy a Switch right now). The Nintendo Switch Lite, which retails for $200, isn’t as scarce across all retailers, but is sold out on Amazon. Nintendo of America knows supply is short, and hopes to renew stock in the near future.

“Nintendo Switch hardware is selling out at various retail locations in the U.S., but more systems are on the way,” Nintendo explained in a statement to GameSpot. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”

If you’re absolutely in need of a Switch right now, there are still numerous ways to get one through third-party sellers. As expected though, you will be paying a premium. Right now, the cheapest Nintendo Switch model on Amazon will cost you $439, or $230 for a Switch Lite. Those both have weeks to wait until shipping, with ones available to ship right now retailing for an eye-watering $480 and $299 respectively.

Things on Ebay aren’t that much better. There’s a slew of pre-owned console selling for near retail prices, and you can expect to pay over $400 for a brand-new original Switch and no less than $250 for a new Switch Lite.

With no firm date on when new stock will arrive and the global spread of COVID-19 just getting worse in most countries, it’s unclear when this situation might get any better.