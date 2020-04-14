Nintendo Switch Lite Bundles Are Still Available At GameStop

The Nintendo Switch is currently seeing a major worldwide shortage, the likes of which we haven’t seen since its release in 2017. People are clamoring to get their hands on the console, most likely due to being stuck inside because of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the timely release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The $300 console is currently sold out pretty much everywhere, unless you’re looking to pay $400 or $500 for the system on its own. Last week, GameStop began offering “starter bundles” for the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite that included a few games and accessories. Unfortunately, only the Switch Lite bundles are available now.

Last week, GameStop was offering a Nintendo Switch with a physical copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, and a code for $20 Eshop credit, all for $450. That bundle soon sold out, replaced by another Nintendo Switch bundle that also sold out. A regular Nintendo Switch is currently unavailable at GameStop, but there’s a chance the store will create and stock a new bundle soon.

The Switch Lite is still in stock at a few retailers, but GameStop also has new bundles available for the smaller, handheld-only system. The bundle comes with the console, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, $20 Eshop credit, and screen protectors. It’s available for $350; that’s the exact value of the items included. Three Switch Lite colors are available as bundle offers: Yellow, Turquoise, and Gray. This Switch Lite bundle also ships by April 30.

GameStop is also offering Switch Lite “starter bundles” for $290 that include the system, New Horizons, a $20 Eshop credit, and screen protectors, though this one is on backorder.

According to Nintendo, Switch consoles will be restocked in the near future, but there’s no word on exactly when that will be. “Nintendo Switch hardware is selling out at various retail locations in the US, but more systems are on the way. We apologize for any inconvenience,” Nintendo told GameSpot in an email statement. Hopefully, we start seeing the system back in stock at retailers soon.