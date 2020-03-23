Nintendo Switch network services are all down – it’s not just you

If you’re trying to get on the Switch eShop or play a game online at the moment and all you’re getting are errors, you definitely aren’t alone. Network services for the Switch are currently down across the board, meaning that users can’t get online in any capacity. The outage extends to 3DS and Wii U as well, so it seems that none of Nintendo’s consoles can access the internet at the moment.

Nintendo of Japan first shared the news early this morning, and a quick check of the network status page on Nintendo of America’s website confirms that this problem is happening over here in North America as well. There have been a couple of updates to Nintendo of Japan’s tweet, but unfortunately, they only say that work continues on attempting to restore network services.

3月17日17:56頃より、Nintendo Switchなどのネットワークサービス全般で障害が発生しています。申し訳ございませんが、復旧までしばらくお待ちください。 https://t.co/KzPYKdtkpO

— 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) March 17, 2020

At the moment, there’s no indication of when network services may be restored. Through Nintendo of Japan’s multiple tweets, we’re asked only to wait for an update, and Nintendo of America’s network status page gives no indication either. Judging by the timing of Nintendo of Japan’s first tweet, this outage has been going on for around four hours now, so it seems somewhat severe.

Switch owners are probably breathing a sigh of relief at the moment, happy that this outage didn’t occur a few days from now. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is slated to launch on Friday, March 20th, and in addition to already being a highly anticipated title, reviews so far have been very good.

While we doubt this outage will last long enough to impact the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, our fingers are nevertheless crossed for a quick resolution. We’ll update this article when Nintendo’s network status changes, so stay tuned for more.