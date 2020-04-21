Nintendo Switch: Production reportedly increased this year.

In response to the current worldwide shortages of Nintendo Switch, Nintendo reportedly plans to increase production.

The company has been struggling with delivery problems since February, when the first social distancing measures came into effect in China and other Southeast Asian countries. The release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March and the pandemic then made the situation even worse.

Another reason for the current bottlenecks are probably bots that are specifically designed to buy Switch consoles as soon as they become available.

Nintendo of America recently said that more consoles are on the way. And now Nikkei, citing a source familiar with it, is reporting that production is set to increase by around ten percent in 2020 compared to the 20 million units produced last year.

Suppliers and factories have already been informed of this, but since there are uncertainties regarding the procurement of some components, it is not possible to say exactly how many consoles will be delivered now.

So if everything goes well, you should be able to expect new units in the near future.