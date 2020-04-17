Nintendo Switch System Update 10.0.0 brings a ton of long-awaited features

It has definitely been a crazy few weeks for the gaming industry as a whole in trying to adjust to a new global situation. The show must go on, however, for many of these companies whose products have now become more than just a leisure or a luxury. But while more games are always welcome, game consoles themselves are sometimes in need of new features or fixes. The latest System Update version 10.0.0 for the Nintendo Switch brings exactly that, including, at long last, the ability to configure Joy-Cons’ buttons to your liking.

While controllers are often carefully designed to offer the best experience for all gamers, they can’t really take into account personal preferences or abilities. Other consoles or controllers have tools that let users change which buttons do what and now the Switch can as well. Nintendo, however, notes that remapping only works for the official Joy-Cons, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, and the Switch Lite.

Another long-overdue feature that is arriving in this update is the ability to move software data back and forth between system memory and an SD card. This should make software management a bit easier, especially when changing cards. The one drawback is that it doesn’t cover save data, which Nintendo is still being stubborn about, and some update data.

Other new features include a bookmark system for News, allowing you to mark up to 300 favorite items. At least as long as they’re available otherwise they also disappear from your bookmarks. To commemorate the very successful launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the update also adds 6 new icons from the game that you can use.

As a system update, version 10.0.0 will automatically download on your Nintendo Switch in the background but you can also try to manually trigger the update. It’s a rather large update so make sure to keep a stable Wi-Fi connection while downloading it.