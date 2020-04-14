Nintendo Switch System Update 10.0.0 Features Controller Remapping, Easier Data Management

The latest Nintendo Switch firmware update is available now. Update 10.0.0 is the most substantial Switch update we’ve seen in some time, adding a handful of new features that users have wanted for a while–including the potentially game-changing option to remap your controller’s buttons.

In the Controllers and Sensors options in System Settings, you’ll be able to configure Joy-Cons and Pro Controllers, customizing the button configurations how you see fit. You’ll be able to do the same with a Switch Lite, saving five different configurations depending on your preferences.

This is ideal if the default controls in a certain game don’t match with your preferences, or if you just want to make sure that ‘A’ now jumps in games that ask you to press ‘B’. It’s a handy feature to have for when individual games don’t allow you to configure the controls within them.

Several new features have been added, including the ability to bookmark items in the “News” screen, and an option to move data between your system memory and the SD card easily. This means that if you need to free up some space, you can move smaller games from your card onto the internal memory, for instance.

New icons from Animal Crossing: New Horizons have also been added for user profiles.

Here are the complete notes for Nintendo Switch system update 10.0.0. As usual, you can download it through your console by going into the System Settings and picking “System Update.”

This feature allows you to bookmark your favorite news items.