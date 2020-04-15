Nintendo Switch system update includes button remapping, SD card transfers

Nintendo launched a new system software program update for Nintendo Switch on Monday, version 10.0.0, which lets console owners remap controller switches on the Joy-Con controllers as well as Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, as well as transfer software data from system memory to an SD card (and vice versa).

The update additionally gives Animal Crossing fans some brand-new user icons from New Horizons: Tom Nook, Timmy as well as Tommy Nook, Isabelle, Wilbur, C.J., and Flick.

Here’s exactly how Nintendo defines the option to transfer information, from the company’s main spot notes:

Added an option to transfer software data between the system memory and also an SD card.

Users can now transfer downloadable software application, update information, and also DLC from the system memory to an SD card (as well as the other way around).

Keep in mind that save information and also some update data can not be transferred to an SD card.

The choice to move software application data can be located under System Settings > > Data Management.

As well as right here’s exactly how Nintendo defines the new option to remap controller switches, a brand-new attribute that can be found in System Settings > > Sensors as well as controllers > > Change Button Mapping:

Added an option to remap the controller switches.

Analog stick and also button setups can now be altered for each combined controller.

Personalized configurations can be saved as favorites in System Settings > > Controllers and also Sensors.

Personalized configurations are saved on the Nintendo Switch system.

Configurations can be personalized for the following controllers: Joy-Con (L), Joy-Con (R), Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Button setups can additionally be personalized on the Nintendo Switch Lite system.

This feature is not offered for various other controllers.

On each system, up to 5 preferred customized configurations can be saved for Joy-Con (L), five for Joy-Con (R), five for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. 5 setups can likewise be conserved as faves for Nintendo Switch Lite.

“If you’re positive that you’ll be spending a bulk of your time playing the Switch in the house, attached to a television, after that you must seriously think about purchasing the Switch’s Pro Controller.”– Polygon’s Nintendo Switch evaluation