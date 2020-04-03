Nintendo Switch’s Massive Spring Eshop Sale Is Here–See The Best Deals

While the Switch Eshop always has games on sale, it’s rare to see a huge collection of notable Switch games discounted at one time. Fortunately for Switch players, that time has come: the Spring 2020 Eshop sale has arrived, with over 700 Switch games currently on sale. Quite a few publishers are getting in on the action, including Devolver Digital, Blizzard, and NIS America, and there are some real gems worth snagging while they’re on sale.

The Devolver publisher sale includes discounts on some fantastic games like Ape Out ($7.49), a top-down beat ’em up where you control a gorilla trying to escape a maze, and Hotline Miami Collection ($12.49), a top-down shooter where your character is instructed by mysterious answering machine messages to hunt down and kill the local Russian mafia. You’ll also find great deals on the beautiful platformer Gris, which is on sale for $8.49, and a shoot ’em up featuring a talking banana, My Friend Pedro, on sale for $14.

Diablo III: Eternal Collection is down to $30 (was $60) as part of the Spring Sale. The hack-and-slash RPG allows for both local and online multiplayer, and it’s a perfect game to jump into while we’re all social distancing. For a similar experience, Torchlight II is on sale for just $14, down from $20.

The WB Games sale brings deals on Mortal Kombat 11, which is discounted to $24, along with several of its Lego games, like Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, Lego The Incredibles, and Lego Harry Potter Collection. The Lego games are great for local co-op and easy to get into, so they’re good options if you’re looking for something family-friendly to play with others while you’re stuck inside.

The NIS America publisher sale brings a nice discount on Yomawari: The Long Night Collection, which bundles Yomawari: Night Alone and Yomawari: Midnight Shadows for $20 (down from $40). These fantastic survival horror games take place in a sleepy Japanese town at night, which is haunted by various disturbing spirits, or yokai. In Night Alone, you play as a young girl looking for her elder sister; in Midnight Shadows, you switch between two friends who have become separated. The top-down adventure is incredibly creepy and involves light puzzle-solving to navigate certain areas.

Will: A Wonderful World is another hidden gem in this sale, selling for $9 instead of its usual $15. This visual novel-inspired puzzle game revolves around a girl named Myth, who wakes up in an empty room with a talking dog named Will and learns the two of them are gods who control human fates. As Myth, you’ll read letters from humans detailing events that have gone wrong in their lives, and you must rearrange sections of their letters to create a different ending, knowing that even small changes to one human’s life may affect another’s fate. Will: A Wonderful World is a fantastic pick for fans of narrative games, especially at this price.

There are so many other great games on sale right now, depending on what you’re in the mood for. From Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night to Bastion and Transistor, there are plenty of deals worth taking advantage of right now if you’re looking for something new to play. You can check out more of our picks from the sale below, and see the entire offering of deals in the Nintendo Eshop.