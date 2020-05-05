Nintendo Wii source code and datasheets are out online – Gaming – .Geeks

A large amount of information about Nintendo hardware and software has been leaked. For example, the Nintendo Wii’s source code has been put online, and Nintendo 64 demos that have never been shown before can be seen on YouTube. Several old Pokémon designs appeared last month.

Forum users on the ResetEra forum commented on the information. The info may seem to come from a hacked server from BroadOn, the company that developed the Wii’s hardware and software. The leaked information includes the source code and sdk of the Wii’s operating system, iOS, not to be confused with Apple’s mobile OS. There are also block diagrams and datasheets leaked for all components of the console, as well as internal schedules for Wii implementations, which date from 2004 to 2006. The source code of the Wii boot loaders are also available.

In the past few weeks, more Nintendo-related information has unexpectedly appeared on the internet. For example, several beta designs of second-generation Pokémon came online last week, NintendoEverything writes. An official GameBoy emulator and the source code of Spaceworld ’99 and Pokémon Blue and Yellow have also been leaked.

In addition, several previously unreleased Nintendo 64 demos can be seen on YouTube, including from an N64 ROM that was used to test the console. ResetEra users report that more leaked data may follow in the coming weeks.