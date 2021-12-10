Nintendo’s Masayuki Uemura, the man behind the NES and SNES consoles, has died at the age of 78.

Masayuki Uemura, the Nintendo genius behind the NES and SNES consoles, has died at the age of 78.

After joining the gaming company in 1972, chief engineer Masayuki Uemura oversaw the development of the legendary devices.

He first collaborated with Gunpei and Genyo Takeda on an electronic light gun for the Laser Clay Shooting System arcade game in Japan.

Masayuki was then promoted to head of Nintendo’s Randamp;D2 hardware division.

By 1981, he had started work on the Famicom, also known as the NES, which allowed people to play games on their televisions rather than arcade machines.

The device was released in 1983 and was an instant hit, prompting the development of the SNES. The consoles revolutionized video gaming and helped it grow into a multi-billion dollar industry.

Franchises like Mario, Zelda, and Donkey Kong were born from the consoles.

In 2004, the Nintendo genius stepped down as CEO, but remained an advisor in the company’s Research and Engineering Department.

Masayuki spoke about his time at Nintendo during a talk at the National Videogame Museum last year.

According to Eurogamer, he stated, “There was something unique about Nintendo.”

“Here were these solemn men deliberating over the play’s content.”

“Other businesses were importing American ideas and adapting them to the Japanese market, only to make them cheaper and smaller.”

Original ideas, however, piqued Nintendo’s interest.”